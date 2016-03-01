Commission-Free eCommerce

KJ has 14 years experience as an entrepreneur, having been backed by top VCs including Greylock, Foundation Capital, Norwest, and Maveron. Her Y Combinator-backed company, Simbi, is the world’s largest services marketplace run on a digital currency. A graduate of Stanford University and Oxford Business School, KJ has received numerous awards, including being named by Rolling Stone as one of “25 People Shaping the Future”, by CNN as a “Person You Should Know”, by the New Leaders Council as a “Top 40 Leaders Under 40”, and by Bill Clinton as a Clinton Foundation Honoree. To Public Market, KJ brings her entrepreneurial and managerial skills honed from 14 years of building companies up to 200 employees, her passion for building intuitive consumer-facing web products, her experience building marketplaces backed by alternative currencies, and her training in economics and game theory.