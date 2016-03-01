Close Captcha
Commission-Free eCommerce

Public Market is restoring the Commercial Commons by building
an open, transparent, and competitive architecture 
for marketplace eCommerce.

Investors Include

eCommerce Is Broken

In less than two decades, a handful of private eCommerce platforms 
have grown to account for over half of online retail sales. 
The exorbitant fees and commissions they charge force sellers 
to drive up prices, ultimately hurting consumers.

A Decentralized Alternative

We’re leveraging blockchain technology to replace these closed, private, 
rent-extracting intermediaries with an open architecture and 
protocol for eCommerce. 
The Public Market protocol radically lowers costs for both buyers and sellers 
while requiring no tradeoffs with regards to convenience or risk.

How Public Market 
Transforms eCommerce

No Fees

Professional merchants list and
sell their goods on Public Market 
for no fees or commissions.

Full Convenience

Free shipping on all purchases within the 
United States. Buyers pay with credit or debit 
cards in quick, convenient checkout.

Get Rewarded for Shopping

Sellers pass on savings to customers 
by offering buyers blockchain-based 
tokens rewards for shopping.

Get Rewarded for Data

Consumers control privacy levels, 
and opt in to share more data with 
merchants in return for rewards.

An Architecture 
for Open Commerce

Connect

Public Inventory

A public transparent inventory 
database to replace the closed data 
architectures of private marketplaces.

Public Catalog

An open metadata database designed to democratize 
access to product information that private 
marketplaces use to stifle competition.

Protect

Reward

Global Reputation

A universal, portable trust protocol collecting 
historic seller performance so they aren’t 
locked into particular marketplaces

Fraud Protection

Buyers are protected from fraud in a fair 
and reliable way, ensuring sellers bear the 
cost of their own bad actions.

Buyer Rewards

Buyers earn significant “cash back” 
rewards in the form of blockchain- 
based, tokens on every purchase.

Seller Incentives

No charges for listing products. 
No commissions on sales. 
Sellers keep the profits they earn.

Protect

Global Reputation

A universal, portable trust protocol collecting 
historic seller performance so they aren’t 
locked into particular marketplaces

Fraud Protection

Buyers are protected from fraud in a fair 
and reliable way, ensuring sellers bear the 
cost of their own bad actions.

Reward

Buyer Rewards

Buyers earn significant “cash back” 
rewards in the form of blockchain- 
based, tokens on every purchase.

Seller Incentives

No charges for listing products, 
no transaction fees, and no commissions. 
Sellers keep the profits they earn.

Whitepaper

Read our detailed whitepaper to learn how our open architecture 
and protocols democratize and transform eCommerce for good.

Coming soon! Enter your email to be the first to know.

Ipad

Meet the Team

Leadership

KJ Erickson

KJ Erickson

CO-FOUNDER & CEO

KJ has 14 years experience as an entrepreneur, having been backed by top VCs including Greylock, Foundation Capital, Norwest, and Maveron. Her Y Combinator-backed company, Simbi, is the world’s largest services marketplace run on a digital currency. A graduate of Stanford University and Oxford Business School, KJ has received numerous awards, including being named by Rolling Stone as one of “25 People Shaping the Future”, by CNN as a “Person You Should Know”, by the New Leaders Council as a “Top 40 Leaders Under 40”, and by Bill Clinton as a Clinton Foundation Honoree. To Public Market, KJ brings her entrepreneurial and managerial skills honed from 14 years of building companies up to 200 employees, her passion for building intuitive consumer-facing web products, her experience building marketplaces backed by alternative currencies, and her training in economics and game theory.

Kanth Gopalpur

Kanth Gopalpur

CO-FOUNDER & CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Kanth Gopalpur has been involved in ecommerce since its inception in the 1990’s. After helping found the online arm of Powell’s Books, Powells.com in 1995, he joined venture backed Django’s Music as the VP of eCommerce. In 2002 he founded Monsoon Works and led the company through rapid, profitable growth with the company’s more than 1,000 customers processing $1 billion+ in online sales annually. Monsoon Works appeared on the Inc. 500 list for three straight years before it was sold to a private equity group in 2010 and merged with two other companies to form Monsoon Commerce. Monsoon Commerce provided over 3,000 merchants with software solutions that drove revenues in excess of $2 billion annually in multi-channel sales across online, offline and mobile points of sale. The company’s software solutions integrated with over 30 leading eCommerce platforms (Magento, Volusion, Amazon WS) and leading global marketplaces (Amazon, eBay, Rakuten).

Anthony Nyström

Anthony Nyström

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Anthony Nystrom has over 20 years experience translating business needs and ideas into solutions for enterprise and startups as a developer, founder, architect, and CTO. Before joining Public Market, Anthony was Principal, Artificial Intelligence for Mashable, successfully leading their NLP initiatives in classifications, modeling, summarization, and predictive analytics. Aside from being an accomplished computer scientist, he has raised capital via venture, strategic and angel investors, with many exits and IP acquisitions ranging from informatics, codecs, and EMR's to streaming platform-specific applications as interactive platform-neutral video. He's led development for clients such as CATO Institute, Citi, and many more. He holds a BS in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Minnesota and a BA in Anthropology and Biology from the University of Colorado. He's also an AI/ML mentor at NeuroLaunch, the world's first accelerator for neuroscience.

Xavier Helgesen

Xavier Helgesen

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Xavier Helgesen is the Co-Founder and CEO of Off Grid Electric, a leading distributed solar energy company focused in Africa. Off Grid Electric has raised over $100 Million to make solar energy & storage affordable to the mass market via pre-paid, plug and play technology. The company's investors include Tesla, EDF, Total, DBL Partners and Helios Partners. He is also the co-founder of Better World Books, a leading social enterprise that has raised over $20 Million for global literacy and donated tens of millions of books. He served as CEO of Indaba Systems, a multi-channel software company built from technology developed at Better World Books. In 2009, he was recognized as the Best Social Entrepreneur by Businessweek and given the Fast Company Social Capitalist award. Xavier holds an MBA from Oxford Saïd Business School, which he attended on a Skoll Scholarship, and a BA from the University of Notre Dame.

Robin Jones

Robin Jones

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Robin Jones is a startup jill-of-all-trades and Public Market is her 7th entrepreneurial venture. She has held leadership roles across a broad array of functions, including marketing, partner/developer ecosystems, IP licensing, sales operations, HR & finance, product & project management, M & A, and fundraising. Robin was most recently SVP Marketing & Biz Dev at Socrata, where she inherited an underperforming team, reworked the go-to-market strategy, and left her tenure in the role with the sales team enjoying 6X+ qualified pipeline coverage. She founded and grew the OEM business unit at Esri to $2.9M in revenue over 2.5 years. She joined Esri via the acquisition of Geoloqi, a mobile location services startup at which she served as COO. She also co-founded FonJax, where she was VP of Biz Dev, engineering the sale of the company to Keynote Systems. Robin has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and a BS from Stanford. She serves on the board of directors of TiE Oregon.

Advisors

Neel Grover

Neel Grover

CEO, INDI, FORMER CEO RAKUTEN & BUY.COM

Seasoned eCommerce guru renowned for leading great teams. Ran the 3rd largest marketplace in the U.S. with 20+ million products from 7,000+ retailers, plus a fashion marketplace with 1,000+ brands. While at Buy.com, the company went from losing ~$100 million per year to 13 consecutive profitable quarters.

Jonathan Zabusky

Jonathan Zabusky

Former President & CEO of GrubHub/Seamless

Prior to the merger with GrubHub, Jonathan served as CEO of Seamless. During his tenure at Seamless, he led the spin-out and recapitalization from Aramark, the acquisition of MenuPages, and the rollout of the Seamless mobile product portfolio. Today, he serves as advisor and investor to early and growth stage technology companies.

Dr. Steven Waterhouse

Dr. Steven Waterhouse

CEO, ORCHID LABS

Dr. Steven Waterhouse (SEVEN) is the CEO & Co-founder of Orchid Labs, a company dedicated to developing an open source protocol to open up the entire Internet to everyone. From its inception, Steven was a partner at Pantera Capital and focused on blockchain investments.

Core Team

Nick Zhebrun

Nick Zhebrun

SOFTWARE ARCHITECT & LEAD ENGINEER

Senior, full-stack developer with over 15 years of experience focused on online marketplace architecture.

Peter Gumeson

Peter Gumeson

SENIOR ENGINEER

A rare species of hybrid developer. Equally comfortable coding or creating designs. Also spent years working with big-data mashable.

Artëm Kozaev

Artëm Kozaev

SENIOR ENGINEER

Full-stack engineer with an MSc in Software Engineering, 3+ years experience with online marketplaces.

Carlos J. Argüello

Carlos J. Argüello

DIRECTOR OF PRODUCT

Product Manager + UX/UI Designer, award-winning Creative Copywriter and Brand Builder for 10+ years.

Maria Springer

Maria Springer

CHIEF OF STAFF

London-based lover of people, strategy, and social impact. Skoll Scholar, Oxford MBA.

Darin Sennett

Darin Sennett

Seller Relations

Employee #1 at Powells.com, world's largest independent bookstore. Understands sellers big & small.

Nathaniel Whittemore

Nathaniel Whittemore

MARKETING STRATEGY

Former VC. 10+ marketing & strategy for venture-backed startups. LinkedIn Top Voice in Marketing

Jane Kwett

Jane Kwett

HEAD OF COMMUNITY

Full-stack marketer focused on community building & management, with over a decade of experience at Yelp alone.

Nicholas Balaam

Nicholas Balaam

Product Marketing

With a B.S. in business and passion for blockchain, Nick has 2 years experience fine-tuning product MVPs and effectively marketing them.

