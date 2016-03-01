Commission-Free eCommerce

Robin Jones is a startup jill-of-all-trades and Public Market is her 7th entrepreneurial venture. She has held leadership roles across a broad array of functions, including marketing, partner/developer ecosystems, IP licensing, sales operations, HR & finance, product & project management, M & A, and fundraising. Robin was most recently SVP Marketing & Biz Dev at Socrata, where she inherited an underperforming team, reworked the go-to-market strategy, and left her tenure in the role with the sales team enjoying 6X+ qualified pipeline coverage. She founded and grew the OEM business unit at Esri to $2.9M in revenue over 2.5 years. She joined Esri via the acquisition of Geoloqi, a mobile location services startup at which she served as COO. She also co-founded FonJax, where she was VP of Biz Dev, engineering the sale of the company to Keynote Systems. Robin has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and a BS from Stanford. She serves on the board of directors of TiE Oregon.